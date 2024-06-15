V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $268.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.87 and its 200-day moving average is $238.83. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
