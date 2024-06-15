V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 5,877 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.