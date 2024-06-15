V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 5,877 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.
Truist Financial Stock Down 2.6 %
Truist Financial stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
