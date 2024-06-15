V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 6,954 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 423.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $138.08 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $379.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.