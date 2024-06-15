V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.