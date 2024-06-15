V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 905 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $337.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $343.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

