V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 55.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,106,000 after buying an additional 1,740,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after buying an additional 1,679,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $56,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

WMB stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.