V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $753,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

View Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Trading Up 1.9 %

DXCM stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.