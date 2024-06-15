V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

