V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 6,701 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

