V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2,805.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 37,167 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.7 %

Ecolab stock opened at $239.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $243.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

