V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chevron by 73,888.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.79. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.