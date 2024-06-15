Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 6%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. 1,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Valneva Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

