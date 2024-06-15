Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 14,693 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average is $170.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

