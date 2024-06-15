VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.87

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.87 and last traded at $70.06, with a volume of 15267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.88.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $754.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.16.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.