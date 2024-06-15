Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

