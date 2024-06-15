Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,308,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of VCSH opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.