Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $114,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTC opened at $76.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

