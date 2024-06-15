Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $57,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $114,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:VTC opened at $76.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.