Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Cut by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.1% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after acquiring an additional 595,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,758,000 after acquiring an additional 354,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VT opened at $112.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $113.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

