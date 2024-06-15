Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
NASDAQ VRA opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.94. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
