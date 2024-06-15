Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ VRA opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.94. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

About Vera Bradley

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 94.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 26.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $1,760,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.