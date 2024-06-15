Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

