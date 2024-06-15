Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.96 and last traded at $91.05. 3,026,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,298,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 182.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

