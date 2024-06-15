VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the May 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 117,275 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,196,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,046,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UITB stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.1609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

