VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 99.53% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $125,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

UCRD opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

