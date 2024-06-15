Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $41.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viper Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Viper Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,184,000 after buying an additional 1,603,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,566,000 after buying an additional 923,276 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 496,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,703,000 after buying an additional 634,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.