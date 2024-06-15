Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $41.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.
VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
NASDAQ VNOM opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
