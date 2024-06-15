Virgin Galactic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 36,969 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the average volume of 18,674 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Virgin Galactic Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Virgin Galactic’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, June 17th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 14th.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($11.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

