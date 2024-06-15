Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.76. 190,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II



Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

