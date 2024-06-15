Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $175.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.60 and a 1 year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,921,280 shares of company stock worth $1,143,680,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

