Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Takes $84,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,806 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in HP by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $35.52 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.