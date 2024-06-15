Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Takes $86,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after buying an additional 3,734,595 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 109,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $27.54 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

