Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

ENB stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

