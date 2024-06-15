Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

NYSE VNO opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 169.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $489,922,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $132,326,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,439 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,901,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,488,000 after acquiring an additional 934,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

