Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) Trading Down 6.2%

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Vow ASA Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

About Vow ASA

(Get Free Report)

Vow ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, delivers, and maintains systems for processing and purifying wastewater, food waste, solid waste, and bio sludge in Norway, France, Poland, the United States, and Italy. It operates in three segments: Projects Cruise, Aftersales, and Landbased. The Projects Cruise segment delivers ship systems to shipyards for newbuild constructions, which include advanced wastewater purification, waste management, and food waste processing; and advanced systems to shipowners for ships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vow ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vow ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.