Vulcan Materials Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $252.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.13 and its 200 day moving average is $247.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

