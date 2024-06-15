W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on July 15th

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

W. P. Carey has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 143.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

