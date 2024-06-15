W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Rating Reiterated by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $959.44.

NYSE:GWW opened at $906.82 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $941.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $916.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 169,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

