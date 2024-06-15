Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Up 34.5% in May

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 382,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of Waldencast stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

