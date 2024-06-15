WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Update

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,500 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 314,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 576,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WalkMe by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in WalkMe by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in WalkMe by 14.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

WalkMe Stock Up 0.2 %

WalkMe stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.10 million.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

