WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLGS opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

