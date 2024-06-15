Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Lifted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $198,916,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,034 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.7 %

WBD stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

