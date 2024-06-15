Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 2.3% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $36,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after buying an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,641,000 after buying an additional 509,929 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,104,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,605,000 after buying an additional 280,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,392,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after buying an additional 1,281,418 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. UBS Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

