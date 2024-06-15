Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Up 64.0% in May

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the May 15th total of 921,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Wearable Devices has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.98.

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

