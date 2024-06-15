Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Up 64.0% in May

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the May 15th total of 921,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wearable Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WLDS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Wearable Devices has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.98.
About Wearable Devices
