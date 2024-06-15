Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Takes $205,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,439 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Target by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 539,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,599,000 after acquiring an additional 150,387 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $141.18 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

