Wells Fargo & Company Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $350.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $321.85.

NYSE RH opened at $229.77 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

