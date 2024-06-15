Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.07.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.
In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Welltower by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 706,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 379,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
