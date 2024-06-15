Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 92,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

WNEB stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

