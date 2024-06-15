Whitecap Resources Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

WCP opened at C$9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.61. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$787.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0901468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.69 per share, with a total value of C$106,900.00. In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,970 shares of company stock valued at $393,582 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.56.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

