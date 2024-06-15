Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wilhelmina International Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 0.57.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
