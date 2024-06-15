Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLFC shares. TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

WLFC stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $393.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $1,981,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 948,533 shares in the company, valued at $62,641,119.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $132,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $944,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $1,981,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 948,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,641,119.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,300 shares of company stock worth $3,087,841 over the last three months. 57.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

