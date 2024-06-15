WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the May 15th total of 736,800 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiSA Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,323,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WiSA Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $2.38 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.
About WiSA Technologies
WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.
