WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 25,250 shares.The stock last traded at $51.79 and had previously closed at $52.62.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 270,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 114,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 308.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71,644 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

